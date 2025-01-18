Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Position Lowered by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,209 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $16,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 239.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 128,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,839,000 after purchasing an additional 21,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 66.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $543.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $555.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $490.05 and a 52-week high of $633.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.47%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $563.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $648.71.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

