Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Up 3.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $150.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Marvell Technology traded as high as $121.50 and last traded at $121.30. Approximately 2,462,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 9,732,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.58.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $954,485.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $177,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,159,597.63. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,755 shares of company stock valued at $4,099,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.39, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -14.12%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

