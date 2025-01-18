Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

MAT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

MAT opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mattel has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Mattel by 584.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 9,775.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 38.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

