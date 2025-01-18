Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Purchased by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Matterport were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 111.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Matterport by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.05. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $5.17.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Matterport had a negative net margin of 157.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 358,607 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $1,696,211.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,176,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,753,619.93. This trade represents a 7.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 119,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $564,345.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,690,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,866.34. The trade was a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 645,163 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,621 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

