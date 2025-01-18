Maxim Group Issues Positive Forecast for OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX) Stock Price

OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 408.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of OS Therapies in a research report on Wednesday.

Get OS Therapies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OSTX

OS Therapies Stock Performance

Insider Activity at OS Therapies

Shares of OSTX stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. OS Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32.

In other news, major shareholder Shalom Auerbach sold 16,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $112,692.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,531,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,060,362.14. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OS Therapies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

About OS Therapies

(Get Free Report)

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OS Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OS Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.