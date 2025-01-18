MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital assumed coverage on MediciNova in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $1.83 on Friday. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MediciNova stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

