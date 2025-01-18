Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s (MTA) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEMKT:MTA opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $249.54 million, a P/E ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 132,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merk Investments LLC raised its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

