MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Trading Up 14.3% – Should You Buy?

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15). 328,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 256,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.13).

MetalNRG Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.39. The company has a market capitalization of £147.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.60.

About MetalNRG

MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

