Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives $1,351.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,351.25.

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total transaction of $175,572.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,524.54. The trade was a 95.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,820. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 272.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 60.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,295.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.12. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $1,133.46 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,241.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,344.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

