Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.7% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 32,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.84. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.47 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.455 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 127.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Bank of America downgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.05.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

