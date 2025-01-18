Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 332,251 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.0% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $142,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.6% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 23,117 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $3,770,000. Meridian Management Co. grew its position in Microsoft by 7.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,360 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.8% in the third quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 13,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $1,118,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,080,578.32. The trade was a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher David Young sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.66, for a total transaction of $3,050,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,792,039.56. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,892 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $429.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $385.58 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $429.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software giant reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $65.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.53.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

