MicroStrategy Inc. Announces Updates on ATM Offerings and Bitcoin Holdings

On January 13, 2025, MicroStrategy Incorporated filed a Form 8-K report with the Securities and Exchange Commission, detailing recent updates on its At-The-Market (ATM) offerings and Bitcoin holdings. According to the report, between January 6, 2025, and January 12, 2025, MicroStrategy sold a total of 710,425 shares under the Sales Agreement, generating approximately $243 million in net proceeds. As of January 12, 2025, the company still had around $6.53 billion worth of shares available for issuance and sale through the Sales Agreement.

Additionally, during the same period, MicroStrategy acquired approximately 2,530 bitcoins for an approximate price of $243 million, averaging around $95,972 per bitcoin. These acquisitions were funded using proceeds from the sale of shares under the Sales Agreement. As of January 12, 2025, MicroStrategy, along with its subsidiaries, held approximately 450,000 bitcoins, acquired at a total purchase price of about $28.2 billion, with an average cost of $62,691 per bitcoin.

Furthermore, the report disclosed the company’s Bitcoin Transaction Gain Yield (BTC Yield) Key Performance Indicator (KPI) for the period between January 1, 2025, and January 12, 2025, which stood at 0.32%. BTC Yield is a metric that represents the percentage change in the ratio between MicroStrategy’s bitcoin holdings and its Assumed Diluted Shares Outstanding. The company uses this KPI to evaluate its strategy of acquiring bitcoin in a manner that it believes benefits its shareholders.

MicroStrategy emphasized that BTC Yield should be considered a supplementary KPI and not a substitute for financial statements and disclosures found in its SEC filings. Investors were encouraged to refer to these official filings for a comprehensive understanding of the company’s performance and financial position.

The 8-K report also highlighted that the disclosed information is not deemed as being “filed” for Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor does it become incorporated by reference unless expressly indicated in future filings.

These recent activities showcase MicroStrategy’s ongoing involvement in the cryptocurrency market alongside its strategic approach to capital utilization and financial management.

