MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

MFIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 35,341 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 176,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 273.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 103,741 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 384,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 93,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIC opened at $13.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $16.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

