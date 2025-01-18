MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.71.
MFIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment
MidCap Financial Investment Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ MFIC opened at $13.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $16.36.
MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.
About MidCap Financial Investment
MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.
