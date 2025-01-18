Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 1,277 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,864 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Lyft during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 4,032.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYFT. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lyft from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -83.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Lyft’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $188,352.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 314,492 shares in the company, valued at $5,424,987. This trade represents a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 4,242 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $75,337.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 755,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,423,842.72. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,242 shares of company stock valued at $427,330. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

