Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $144,000 Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 37.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 82,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 22,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,742,000 after acquiring an additional 575,324 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,032,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 6.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Snap

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,210,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,137,362.50. This represents a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 94,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $1,077,236.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,193,806 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,140.64. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,451,618 shares of company stock valued at $17,560,157 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.99.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

