Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New $98,000 Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Vale by 3,692.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,576,000 after buying an additional 17,720,100 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in Vale by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 21,969,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288,112 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at about $80,300,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Vale by 123.4% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,059,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660,933 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Vale by 395.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,152,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707,969 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $14.47.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Vale had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $11.30 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

