Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROIV. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 282,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 51.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,860,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after buying an additional 630,712 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 647,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 185,226 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,267,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,333,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In related news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 16,845,010 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $336,900,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,650,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,006,820. The trade was a 21.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 177,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $2,050,704.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 740,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,550,863.04. The trade was a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,942,629 shares of company stock valued at $23,071,486. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

ROIV stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

