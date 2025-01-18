Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at UBS Group

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at UBS Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MBLY. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.81.

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.30. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Mobileye Global by 580.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in Mobileye Global by 16.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

