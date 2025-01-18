Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Moderna from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.75.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna will post -9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,690.43. The trade was a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,664 shares of company stock valued at $115,210 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,276 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Moderna by 21.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,224,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,166,000 after acquiring an additional 906,114 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,825,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 10,687.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 319,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,353,000 after acquiring an additional 316,552 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 773,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,175,000 after acquiring an additional 298,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

