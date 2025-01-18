Morgan Stanley Cuts Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $38.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moderna from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Moderna Stock Up 0.9 %

Moderna stock opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. Moderna has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.75.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna will post -9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $60,676.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,690.43. The trade was a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,664 shares of company stock worth $115,210. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 5.4% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

