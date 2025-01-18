Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Mpac Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of MPAC stock opened at GBX 563 ($6.85) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53. Mpac Group has a 12 month low of GBX 335 ($4.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 590 ($7.18). The stock has a market cap of £121.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1,876.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 518.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 487.64.

Get Mpac Group alerts:

Mpac Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mpac Group is a global leader in packaging automation solutions supplying high speed packaging solutions and related support services and systems, primarily to the healthcare, food & beverage and clean energy sectors.

The business is focused on the creation of global automated manufacturing solutions that make and package the products millions of people worldwide depend on.

Mpac Group is an international company listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker MPAC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mpac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mpac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.