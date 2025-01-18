MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in MSCI by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $612.25 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $642.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.14.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $612.80 per share, with a total value of $1,777,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,456,251.20. This trade represents a 0.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $617.00 to $723.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $662.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised MSCI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.67.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

