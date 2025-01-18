National Bank Financial Estimates Boralex FY2024 Earnings

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boralex in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLX. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boralex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.13.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$27.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.42. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$25.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.68.

Boralex Inc is an electric utility company involved in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. The company controls a portfolio of electricity producing plants that utilize wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar fuel sources. Most of Boralex’s plants rely on wind power, while a significant number also employ hydroelectric power.

