National Bank Financial Estimates IAMGOLD FY2026 Earnings

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.57.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.56. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 66.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,328 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 604,259 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 15.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 274,377 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 37,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IAMGOLD by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,288 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,083,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

