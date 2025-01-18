National Bank Financial Weighs in on TSE:MFC FY2024 Earnings

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.80. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.09.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

TSE:MFC opened at C$44.26 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$28.06 and a 52 week high of C$46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 36.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Kenneth Michael Ross sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.80, for a total transaction of C$194,315.82. Also, Senior Officer James D. Gallagher sold 57,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.80, for a total transaction of C$2,556,638.39. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,771 shares of company stock worth $3,508,584. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.