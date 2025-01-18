National Bank Financial Weighs in on TSE:SFC Q4 Earnings

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSE:SFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Sagicor Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Sagicor Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sagicor Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS.
Sagicor Financial Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of TSE SFC opened at C$6.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$904.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.20. Sagicor Financial has a 52 week low of C$5.40 and a 52 week high of C$7.41.
Sagicor Financial Company Profile
Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.
