National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Upgraded by Cormark to “Moderate Buy” Rating

Cormark upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

NTIOF has been the subject of several other reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

NTIOF stock opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $100.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.8104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.81. This represents a yield of 3.53%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.02%.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

