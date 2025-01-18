National Bankshares Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Stock Price

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABX. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.38.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABX

Barrick Gold Stock Up 2.2 %

Insider Activity at Barrick Gold

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$23.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$18.65 and a 52-week high of C$29.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.01.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 85,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.03 per share, with a total value of C$2,135,291.53. Also, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin sold 2,500 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.49, for a total value of C$61,215.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.