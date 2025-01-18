Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on APLD. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.29.

Shares of APLD stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Applied Digital has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $11.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 4.78.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $63.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.41 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 74.95% and a negative return on equity of 88.87%. Applied Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Digital will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Digital news, CEO Wes Cummins sold 200,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $1,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,875,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,658,786. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 19,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $145,461.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 384,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,220.67. This trade represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,369 shares of company stock worth $2,445,461. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,061,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,862 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 8.7% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 9,596,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,098,000 after purchasing an additional 771,699 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter valued at about $3,570,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 736.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 486,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 428,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,529,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

