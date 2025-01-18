Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Nelnet Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NNI stock opened at $108.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.91. Nelnet has a fifty-two week low of $83.09 and a fifty-two week high of $127.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 31.47 and a current ratio of 31.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.81.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Insider Transactions at Nelnet

Institutional Trading of Nelnet

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $272,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,557.06. This represents a 21.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 4.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its stake in Nelnet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 109,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Nelnet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Crawford Fund Management LLC now owns 57,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

