Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $1,000.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $825.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $825.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Netflix from $555.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.06.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $858.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $366.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Netflix has a 1 year low of $476.06 and a 1 year high of $941.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $883.32 and a 200-day moving average of $757.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total value of $8,405,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total transaction of $4,307,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,976. This represents a 95.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,198 shares of company stock worth $127,616,898. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $750,713,000 after purchasing an additional 642,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Netflix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after buying an additional 316,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $222,871,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

