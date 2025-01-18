Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Netlist from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Netlist Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLST opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. Netlist has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Netlist had a negative net margin of 37.19% and a negative return on equity of 852.20%. The business had revenue of $40.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netlist will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

