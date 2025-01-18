New Horizon Aircraft’s (HOVR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised New Horizon Aircraft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Get New Horizon Aircraft alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HOVR stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. New Horizon Aircraft has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64.

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Horizon Aircraft

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Horizon Aircraft stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of New Horizon Aircraft at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

New Horizon Aircraft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Horizon Aircraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Horizon Aircraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.