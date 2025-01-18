NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Cut to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NNN has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $49.00 to $46.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NNN REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays started coverage on NNN REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on NNN REIT from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.79.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NNN

NNN REIT Stock Performance

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

NNN opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. NNN REIT has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $42,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,817.56. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NNN REIT by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 315,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 50,213 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in NNN REIT by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in NNN REIT by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 188,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 28,476 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NNN REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.