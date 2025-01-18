Noble Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for SGA Earnings

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saga Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Saga Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.
Saga Communications Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of Saga Communications stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saga Communications has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $74.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saga Communications
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Gate City Capital Management, purchased 240,609 shares of Saga Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $2,706,851.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 863,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,718,256.25. This trade represents a 38.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Saga Communications Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.89%.
About Saga Communications
Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Saga Communications
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.