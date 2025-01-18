Noble Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for SGA Earnings

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saga Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Saga Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Saga Communications Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Saga Communications stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saga Communications has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $74.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saga Communications

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Saga Communications by 4.2% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Saga Communications by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Gate City Capital Management, purchased 240,609 shares of Saga Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $2,706,851.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 863,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,718,256.25. This trade represents a 38.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Saga Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.89%.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

