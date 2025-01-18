Noble Financial Issues Pessimistic Outlook for SGA Earnings

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saga Communications in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Saga Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Saga Communications Stock Up 2.7 %

Saga Communications stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.26. Saga Communications has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82.

Saga Communications Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Saga Communications

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.89%.

In other Saga Communications news, major shareholder Gate City Capital Management, bought 240,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $2,706,851.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 863,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,718,256.25. This trade represents a 38.61 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saga Communications

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Saga Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Saga Communications by 5.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in Saga Communications by 12.7% in the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Saga Communications by 4.2% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Saga Communications by 5.1% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

