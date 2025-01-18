Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.58. 258,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 362,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 16.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

