Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nortech Systems stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. Nortech Systems has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Nortech Systems worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

