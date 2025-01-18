Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 27,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $2,801,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,839. The trade was a 37.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $447,717.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,820.36. This trade represents a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,151 shares of company stock worth $8,489,889 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.17.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NTRS stock opened at $106.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.57. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $76.67 and a twelve month high of $111.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

