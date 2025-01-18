Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Trading Up 5.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report) were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 14,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.00 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Nova Leap Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders.

