Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,014 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Nova were worth $23,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Nova by 131.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nova by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,281,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after purchasing an additional 547,833 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Nova by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 145,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,230,000 after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Nova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,669,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Nova during the 3rd quarter valued at $967,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVMI shares. Citigroup raised Nova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Nova from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

Nova Price Performance

NVMI opened at $244.91 on Friday. Nova Ltd. has a 12 month low of $135.27 and a 12 month high of $249.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

