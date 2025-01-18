Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Novavax Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. Novavax has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.07.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rachel K. King sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $37,433.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,225.40. This represents a 21.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Young sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,160 shares in the company, valued at $484,716.80. This trade represents a 7.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,150 shares of company stock valued at $119,641 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 8.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,055,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

