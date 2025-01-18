Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 53.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in MKS Instruments by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

MKSI opened at $120.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.91, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.66. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.92 and a 200 day moving average of $113.23.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $896.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho upgraded MKS Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total value of $34,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,048.40. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $31,187.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,707.19. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

