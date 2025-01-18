Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 19,936 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,077,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,295 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 287.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,252,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,488,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,182,000 after acquiring an additional 540,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,113,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,638,000 after acquiring an additional 115,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,902,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,928,000 after acquiring an additional 66,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PK. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.65.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.02. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $18.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.15 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.08%. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

