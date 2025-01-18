Oak Thistle LLC Boosts Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 93.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Helen Golding bought 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $32,820.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,820.20. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rolf Stangl bought 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $196,390.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,207 shares in the company, valued at $196,390.75. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,079 shares of company stock worth $330,466. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.50. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $32.65.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

