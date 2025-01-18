Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Shares in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 44.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,419,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 1,801.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

DUOL opened at $351.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.30. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $378.48. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Duolingo’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $470,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,855,113.60. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 41,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.29, for a total transaction of $14,210,170.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,124 shares of company stock worth $91,694,238. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Duolingo from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.90.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

