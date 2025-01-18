Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 13,079 New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 116.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 344.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

NFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of New Fortress Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of NFE stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.50.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

