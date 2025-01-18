Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 2,157 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. KBC Group NV raised its position in Twilio by 67.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,386,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 167.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $2,168,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $509,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,360. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,655. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twilio stock opened at $111.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.12. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $117.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of -43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.74.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

