Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 2,842 Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RVTY. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Revvity by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Revvity by 1.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Revvity by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Revvity by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Revvity from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Revvity Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE RVTY opened at $118.29 on Friday. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.32 and a 1-year high of $129.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Revvity’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

Revvity declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Revvity

In other Revvity news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $641,520.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,550.12. The trade was a 21.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

