Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 5,400 Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in Viper Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 9,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy by 328.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its position in Viper Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Viper Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.05. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

